WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after Manitoba surpassed 250 deaths related to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, health officials announced nine more deaths from the disease, bringing the province’s death toll to 256.

The province also reported 349 new cases of COVID-19. Since March, there’s been 14,907 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The province’s current five-day test positivity rate sits at 14 per cent.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.