WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Tuesday afternoon, just one day after hinting that new details are coming on the province’s public health orders.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Monday, Roussin said the province will soon begin its reopening process, but remained mum on any further details. However, he did hint that Manitobans will find out more on Tuesday.

"We need to do it in a continuous fashion, in a cautious fashion," he said.

"We don't want to yo-yo. We don't want openings and then require closures again if our numbers get high. So we are going to do so very cautiously."

The province’s current public health orders expire on Friday, with the province seeking public input from Manitobans on what they’d like to see reopen.

On Monday, health officials also announced 118 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing the province’s total number of active cases to 3,108 and the five-day test positivity rate to 10.6 per cent.

The province also reported four more deaths related to COVID-19, which brings Manitoba’s death toll to 773.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 27,629 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.