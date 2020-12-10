WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor is set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream this event.

This news conference comes one day after Manitoba recorded its second-highest single-day spike in deaths related to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 18 more deaths from the disease, bringing the province’s death toll 438.

Health officials also reported 280 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, with a five-day test positivity rate of 13.5 per cent across the province. There are currently 5,348 active cases of the disease in Manitoba, as well as 13,869 recoveries.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been 19,655 cases of the disease in the province.

Wednesday also marked Health Canada’s announcement of its approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

Premier Brian Pallister said the vaccine will be arriving in Manitoba as early as next week, and will first be given to frontline health-care workers.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger, Charles Lefebvre and Devon McKendrick.