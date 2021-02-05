WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's top doctor will be giving an update on COVID-19 cases and deaths on Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will be giving the daily COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m. from the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News will live-stream this event.

This comes after the province announced 110 cases and two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The province has also announced a new round of proposed changes to health orders, which could see restaurants, gyms and places of worship reopen.

Manitoba's current health orders are set to expire on Friday, Feb. 12.

This is a developing story. More details to come.