WINNIPEG -- The Government of Manitoba is set to give an update on Monday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference follows a weekend where Manitoba saw 47 new cases of COVID-19.

CTV News Winnipeg also reported about a COVID-19 case at a Winnipeg preschool. Munroe Early Childhood Education Centre, located on Chalmers Avenue, is working with public health officials and following any recommendations. The centre remains open for children and staff.

Public health officials have also identified COVID-19 exposures at two more Manitoba schools: Garden City Collegiate in Winnipeg and Meadows School in Brandon, Man.

To date, there have been 1,586 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as 16 deaths.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.