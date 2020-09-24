WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on Thursday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, is speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after the province reported possible COVID-19 exposures at four Winnipeg businesses including Wee Johnny’s Irish Pub, Local Public Eatery, Earl’s St. Vital and Leopold’s Tavern on Academy Road.

On Wednesday, the province also announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Winnipeg’s Grant Park High School.

The infected student was at the school on Sept. 15, 16 and 17, and the risk of transmission is low. One of the school’s cohorts is now in self-isolation.

Since March, there have been 1,674 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as 18 deaths.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Danton Unger.