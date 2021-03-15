WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor is set to provide an update on Monday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference follows a weekend with 138 new cases of the disease – 94 on Saturday and 44 on Sunday.

Manitoba currently has 891 active cases of COVID-19, as well as a five-day test positivity rate of 4.5 per cent.

Health officials also announced five more deaths related to COVID-19 on the weekend, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 917.

Over the weekend, Manitoba implemented changes to public health restrictions to allow groups of up to six people from different household to eat together at outdoor patios at restaurants or licensed premises. The province is also now allowing household groups to take off their masks in churches while sitting down, appropriately distanced from other people and not singing.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 32,743 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.