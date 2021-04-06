WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor is set to give an update on Tuesday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Monday, Manitoba announced 135 new cases of the disease, which includes cases from both Sunday and Monday. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 1,280 and the five-day test positivity rate to 5.1 per cent.

The total number of variant of concern cases in Manitoba is 270.

Health officials also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 940.

Since the start of the pandemic, Manitoba has reported 34,487 cases of COVID-19.

This is a developing story. More details to come.