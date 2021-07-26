WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Monday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Over the weekend, Manitoba recorded 92 new cases of COVID-19 – 62 on Saturday and 30 on Sunday. This brings the total number of active cases to 555, and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 57,446.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is at 3.2 per cent.

Manitoba also announced two more deaths related to COVID-19 this weekend, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,172.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.