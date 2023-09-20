Manitoba's two major political parties say they would not repeat COVID-19 lockdowns

WINNIPEG -

The leaders of Manitoba's New Democratic and Progressive Conservative parties say there would be no more business or personal lockdowns if COVID-19 numbers surge again.

Tory Leader Heather Stefanson says the consequences of restrictions, such as mental health and addiction issues, caused a lot of hurt.

Stefanson made the comments during a leaders debate hosted by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce in advance of the Oct. 3 election.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he would also not impose such restrictions, because the idea of grinding the economy to a halt is not something Manitobans can contemplate in the future.

He says the key is to expand capacity in hospital intensive care units.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Progressive Conservative government forced many businesses to close and placed strict limits on public gatherings and get-togethers in private homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.