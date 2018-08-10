

CTV Winnipeg





From June to July Manitoba’s unemployment rate held at six per cent, while the national unemployment rate declined.

According to a report by Statistics Canada, Manitoba added 3,500 full time jobs, while losing 7,000 part time jobs over the past month. These changes, along with a decrease in the size of Manitoba’s workforce by 5,000 people, has resulted in the provincial unemployment rate to hold at six per cent, roughly the same as it was in July of 2017.

While slightly higher than the provincial average, Winnipeg saw its unemployment rate drop, from 6.8 to 6.7 per cent in the month of July.

Overall, Canada gained approximately 54,000 jobs since last month, driving the national unemployment rate down from 6.0 per cent to 5.8 per cent. These gains were largely attributed to an overall growth in the number of part time jobs available.

Over the last month the country gained 82,000 new part time jobs, while it lost 28,000 full time positions.