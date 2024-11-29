Manitoba says ankle bracelets will cover more communities, help more victims

SELKIRK, Man. -

The Manitoba government is expanding its use of ankle bracelets to monitor criminals and suspects released on court-ordered conditions.

The bracelets, launched in Winnipeg in August to monitor people on bail, are to be available in the coming weeks in many other communities, including Brandon, Selkirk, Steinbach, Portage la Prairie, Winkler and Dauphin.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says the bracelets will also be expanded to support survivors of intimate partner violence, by notifying them when their alleged abuser breaches conditions.

The high-tech bracelets include live GPS tracking, an alarm and voice communication, and Wiebe says they can pinpoint someone's location to within about two metres.

The Manitoba Association of Women's Shelters says the program will increase safety for victims of intimate partner violence.

Wiebe says the technology is similar to that used in many other provinces and 100 bracelets will be available across Manitoba

"We know that our crime rates outside of Winnipeg, and in rural Manitoba specifically, are high," Wiebe said Friday.

"I think law enforcement and courts are really going to lean into this."

Victims of domestic violence will be able to use an app on their smartphones to be alerted when their alleged abuser breaks conditions. The app also lets them get connected with authorities at the push of a button.

"The ability to use an app will feel safer for the individual using it," Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024