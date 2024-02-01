WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba school funding going up in September

    Classroom
    Share
    WINNIPEG -

    The NDP government says it’s increasing school funding by 3.4 per cent or $104.2 million for the upcoming year.

    Nearly half of the hike is for operating expenses.

    There is $3 million for smaller class sizes, $27.5 million for nutrition programs, and $11.3 million for principal and interest costs related to building schools.

    The increases range between divisions. The Winnipeg School Division will see a 3.1 per cent bump while Brandon is getting 10 per cent.

    The province says this addresses growing entitlement and supports, “classroom needs.”

    More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News