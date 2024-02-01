Manitoba school funding to increase by 3.4 per cent in September

WINNIPEG -

The NDP government says it’s increasing school funding by 3.4 per cent or $104.2 million for the upcoming year.

Nearly half of the hike is for operating expenses.

There is $3 million for smaller class sizes, $27.5 million for nutrition programs, and $11.3 million for principal and interest costs related to building schools.

The increases range between divisions. The Winnipeg School Division will see a 3.1 per cent bump while Brandon is getting 10 per cent.

The province says this addresses growing entitlement and supports, “classroom needs.”

More to come.