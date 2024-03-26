WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba seeing more drug-related deaths than ever before

    The Golden Boy stands on top of the dome of the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Saturday, August 30, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods) The Golden Boy stands on top of the dome of the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Saturday, August 30, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
    Share

    Manitoba is seeing a spike in drug-related deaths.

    According to new data from Manitoba’s Chief Medical Examiner, 445 people died from substance-related deaths in 2023, which is more than ever before. December 2023 saw the most amount of deaths at 54, while February saw the least with 23.

    The data also shows that the previous record of drug-related deaths was in 2021 when 432 people died. Even more startling is the fact that 2023’s death toll was more than double the 200 drug-related deaths in 2019.

    The following is a list of the number of substance-related deaths in the province from 2019 to 2023:

    • 2023 – 445 deaths
    • 2022 – 418 deaths
    • 2021 – 432 deaths
    • 2020 – 372 deaths
    • 2019 – 200 deaths

    - With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    opinion

    opinion Will Trump's campaign of darkness and disarray succeed?

    Despite the polls showing a neck-and-neck race for control of the White House, political analyst Eric Ham says it's becoming abundantly clear that Donald Trump's only pathway back to the presidency is by making the race ugly. Very ugly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News