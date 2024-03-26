Manitoba seeing more drug-related deaths than ever before

Manitoba is seeing a spike in drug-related deaths.

According to new data from Manitoba’s Chief Medical Examiner, 445 people died from substance-related deaths in 2023, which is more than ever before. December 2023 saw the most amount of deaths at 54, while February saw the least with 23.

The data also shows that the previous record of drug-related deaths was in 2021 when 432 people died. Even more startling is the fact that 2023’s death toll was more than double the 200 drug-related deaths in 2019.

The following is a list of the number of substance-related deaths in the province from 2019 to 2023:

2023 – 445 deaths

2022 – 418 deaths

2021 – 432 deaths

2020 – 372 deaths

2019 – 200 deaths

- With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.