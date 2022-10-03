Manitoba seeing some of the highest gas prices in Canada

The province of Manitoba has some of the highest prices of gas right now.

According to CAA, the average price for gas in Winnipeg on Monday is around $1.86 a litre. This is up from last week’s average of $1.70 and last month’s average price of $1.65.

In Brandon, Morris and Portage la Prairie, Monday’s average gas prices were also about $1.86 a litre. In Steinbach they are a bit higher at $1.87 a litre.

The GasBuddy website shows the average price across Manitoba is $1.85 a litre, which means the province has the second highest prices in the country.

The only province with higher gas prices currently is British Columbia, where the price averages $2.19 a litre.

As of Monday, the province with the lowest gas prices is Ontario, where the average is $1.50 a litre.