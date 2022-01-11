Manitoba seeking public feedback to inform 2022 budget

The Manitoba government is seeking public feedback to inform its 2022 budget.

In a Monday news release, the province said it is offering virtual public meetings, telephone town halls, and online opportunities for feedback so Manitobans can give their ideas while remaining safe.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding said in the news release that the government is dedicated to protecting Manitobans, while maintaining Manitoba’s forward momentum to economic recovery.

“We want to hear what matters most to Manitobans and their families, so we can chart a course to address those priority areas,” he said.

“To accommodate as many residents as possible, we invite Manitobans to share their views via their choice of virtual or telephone engagement sessions, or through the online survey.”

The province is holding telephone town halls on the following dates and times:

Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. for rural Manitobans;

Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. for Winnipeg residents; and

Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. for Winnipeg residents.

Virtual public meetings will be held on the following dates and times:

Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. for rural Manitobans;

Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. for Winnipeg residents (English-French bilingual); and

Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. for northern Manitoba.

Manitobans can register for the virtual public meetings or telephone town halls online.

Residents can also participate in an online survey until Jan. 31, email their comments or ideas to budget2022@gov.mb.ca, or mail a written submission to the finance minister.

More information on the public engagement process for the 2022 budget can be found online.