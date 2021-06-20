WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's daily COVID-19 case count was below 100 on Sunday.

The province announced 93 new COVID cases, which is the lowest case count since April 14.

Manitoba also added six new deaths linked to COVID-19.

There have been 55,331 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,124 COVID deaths.

The five-day test positivity rate throughout the province is currently eight per cent.

Manitoba has 2,166 active cases and 52,041 people have recovered from the virus.

There are 233 people in hospital due to the virus, with 140 people with active COVID-19, 34 of those patients are in ICU.

Another 93 people are no longer infectious but still require care including 23 in intensive care.

On Saturday, 1,397 tests were completed, bringing the total to 814,968 since February 2020.

This will be updated when the province releases more details.