WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier and top doctor are set to announce the province’s reopening plan on Thursday.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will announce the “One Great Summer Reopening Path” at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Under the province’s current public health orders, several businesses are not allowed to open for in-person service, including restaurants, gyms, and personal service businesses.

Retail businesses are allowed to stay open but must operate at 10 per cent capacity or 100 customers, whichever is fewer. The restrictions also only allow one member of a household to enter a business, with some exceptions.

The province also said revised travel orders are being drafted, which will allow fully vaccinated individuals to enter Manitoba without having to self-isolate. These individuals will also need to be symptom-free and have waited two weeks after their second dose.

Manitoba’s current travel restrictions require people to quarantine for 14 days upon entry into the province.

This is a developing story. More details to come.