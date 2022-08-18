Manitoba set to make minimum wage announcement

The Manitoba government will make an announcement about the province's minimum wage Thursday afternoon.

Premier Heather Stefanson, along with Economic Development, Investment and Trade Minister Cliff Cullen and Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister Reg Helwer are scheduled to make the announcement at the Manitoba Legislature at 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Manitoba's minimum wage is currently set at $11.95 an hour, the second lowest in Canada after Saskatchewan, which will be raising its minimum wage to $13.00 an hour in October.

CTV News Winnipeg will livestream the announcement.