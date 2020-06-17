WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the next phase of reopening the province.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking to the media at 1 p.m. from the Manitoba Legislature.

CTV News will live-stream the event.

The province announced the draft plan for Phase Three last Thursday, noting that it could come into effect on June 21.

The proposed plan would see gathering sizes increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Changes could also be coming to the self-isolation rules when coming into the province. The draft plan said people from Western Canada and northwestern Ontario would no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Under the proposed Phase Three plan, restaurants would be allowed to have 75 per cent capacity for dine-in service, day camp limits could increase to 50 kids, and amusement parks could also reopen at 50 per cent capacity.

However, casinos and movie theatres were not included in the draft plan as venues that would be allowed to reopen.

This is a developing story. More details to come.