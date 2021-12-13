Manitoba ski area will not open for the season

A ski area in Manitoba will not be opening for the 2021/22 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stony Mountain Ski Area, located 12 kilometres north of Winnipeg, made the announcement on Monday, saying it decided to stay closed due to the potential of breakthrough cases, the risk of kids getting COVID-19, and new variants of concern.

The ski area said it is planning for the 2022/23 season, and intends to return for its 34th season on December of next year.

“We also plan on having all of you healthy so you can have fun sliding and riding here again,” the news release said.

The Stony Mountain Ski Area said it will continue to post photos and videos from previous years and encourages others to share their photos as well.

This is the second season the ski area decided to stay closed due to the pandemic.