WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Soccer Association has announced that all in-person events and activities in May are being postponed due to COVID-19.

The association said it is making decisions on cancellations on a month-by-month basis.

It also added that it is preparing for an outdoor season but is unsure about an exact return date. The association said it has been in communication with Canada Soccer and Sport Manitoba to discuss all matters related to the virus.

Online coaching and referee courses are being held and people can register for those courses on the association's website.

The association said that while it encourages everyone to stay active and healthy it is also urging everyone to follow the health authorities' guidelines for social distancing.