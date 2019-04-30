There's trouble in Manitoba fields this spring and seeding has barely begun.

China has blocked multiple shipments of canola and now some other producers are also reporting hiccups.

Interlake farmer John Preun says because of fluctuation already in the market he’ll likely just break even on his soybeans, and now there’s a new concern.

From his farm in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews, he said when they arrive in China they get tested and lately it's taking longer for them to pass specifications.

"Instead of that taking, you know, day or two to get that done they're just dragging it out. So that these boats have to sit in the harbour which throws everything off side,” said Preun, who is also an executive member with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers.

Canadian yellow and green peas are also slowing down at Chinese ports.

Pulse Canada says some shipments are taking a little longer to clear customs, but it’s not of aware of any being rejected.

CEO Gordon Bacon said there are a lot of complex market forces at work, and it’s not about one issue or one country.

"There are trade issues, there are demand issues. We're seeing major shifts in livestock production, with things like African swine fever impacting swine production, which will have an impact on feed demand," he said.

The issues follow uncertainty over canola going to china. The federal government said it’s looking for new customers as the country has banned many shipments of the product.

China barred exports from Richardson International and Viterra earlier this year because of pests. The move came after the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States.

The Canadian Canola Growers Association hopes China and Canada will work out the scientific discrepancies, and said so far China hasn't allowed a delegation.

"I am skeptical. We ship canola seed to many other countries around the world and there's been no quality or concerns raised by other countries. China is the only one,” said CEO Rick White.

Back on the farm, John Preun said the soybean delays aren't connected to the canola issues.

"So far this has nothing to do with canola, but who knows,” he said

The Canadian Pork Council says shortly before Easter there was an error with some certification in China, but since then shipments to China are making it per usual.