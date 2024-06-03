Manitoba spring legislature sitting to end; about 20 bills expected to pass

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba politicians are expected to give final approval to roughly 20 bills today before the legislature rises for the summer break.

Among the bills set for a final vote is one that would make it easier to seize property from criminals and another that would end the province's ban on homegrown recreational cannabis.

Other bills would ban protests near abortion clinics and convicted sex offenders from changing their names.

Some of the government's agenda will carry over to the fall.

An omnibus bill that would enact the government's budget measures is not going to a final vote until the legislature reconvenes.

That bill has faced Opposition criticism because it contains many non-budget items, such as higher subsidies for political parties and a ban on replacement workers during labour disputes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.