WINNIPEG -- The province of Manitoba announced new measures on Thursday to enforce public health measures.

Premier Brian Pallister announced the additional enforcement of public health orders, including health and safety officers under Workplace Health and Safety; inspectors under the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act; Manitoba Agriculture inspectors; and provincial park patrol officers, among others.

“This is in addition to other agencies that are able to enforce these orders, including the RCMP, Winnipeg Police Service, Brandon Police Service, and other municipal police services, community safety officers, First Nation safety officers, and by-law enforcement officers,” Pallister said.

In all, the province will have more than 3,000 personnel who can enforce public health orders.

The premier noted the province also has hundreds of volunteers taking part in ‘Operation Safe Apart’, including people from Citizens on Patrol, Bear Clan, and the City of Winnipeg’s community safety ambassadors.

“These folks are out in the community educating Manitobans principally on staying safe in public and about physical distancing as well,” he said.

The premier said in the coming days the Help Next Door website and app will be updated to include a section for matching volunteers with local municipalities that need assistance in terms of enforcement and education. More information is available online.

Pallister said enforcement and education are especially important heading into a long weekend where the weather is expected to be nice.

“If you’ve got a campsite booked or you’re heading to the cabin this weekend, please make sure you limit any additional contacts,” he said.

“We’re urging you to be COVID careful in cottage country.”

The premier said people should gas up their vehicles close to home, make sure they have all their supplies, and stay home if you feel sick.

This is a developing story, more details to come.