Manitoba storms leave racing horses and jockeys late out of the gate

The inclement weather hitting Manitoba means horse race enthusiasts will have to wait a little longer to head to the races.

Assiniboia Downs said the late winter storms and other related weather issues in April have impacted training for the horses and riders.

“Everyone rightfully wants to be able to come out of the gate to compete in top form and with just a little more time they will be ready,” said Darren Dunn, CEO of Assiniboia Downs, in a news release.

So the track is giving riders and horses that time to train with a delayed opening, pushing back the live racing season a week later than planned.

“For the sake of a week, we felt it was the right decision to make as we want the same thing as it relates to field size and maximum wagering options for our valued customers,” said Dunn.

Assiniboia Downs will move the days that were cancelled at the start of the season to the end of the racing schedule. The 2022 racing season will run from May 31 to Sept. 27.