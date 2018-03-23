

CTV Winnipeg





A group of students in Stonewall, Man., is conducting an out-of-this-world experiment.

With the help of NASA, Carter Ives, Graeme Perrie and Adam Stamler sent tomato seeds into space.

“The first time we did it they were larger than the normal tomato you would plant in your garden. And this time I’m hoping they will be even larger, so keep growing them bigger and bigger every time we send them up,” said Ives, who is a Grade 9 student.

First they planted seeds and made their observations. Then they sent the seeds from those plants into space. Now they are planting the seeds that went to space.

“It just makes me really overwhelmed with such pride and happiness that they’ve gotten it to this level and they they’ve been able to something pretty extraordinary,” said Maria Nickel a teacher at Ecole Stonewall Centennial School.

Ives said the first batch of tomatoes from space look similar to rocket ships.