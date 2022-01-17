Manitoba students return to in-person learning today

Manitoba students are returning to in-person learning on Monday for the first time since winter break.

Earlier in the month, the Manitoba government announced it would be taking a phased-in approach to its back-to-school plan with a one-week remote learning period from Jan. 10 to 14. The goal of this approach was to give school divisions extra time to address possible staff shortages and implement enhanced safety measures.

Now, students will be back in the classrooms; however, schools will no longer provide close contact notification or letters on individual COVID-19 cases in schools.

On Thursday, the province announced it would be shifting case management and contact tracing protocols in schools, explaining that the Omicron variant needs to be dealt with differently.

Health officials said Manitobans need to adapt to working, learning and living with COVID-19 in the communities.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that a number of students are planning a walkout on Monday, with students from up to 40 high schools staying home as part of the protest.

The students want Manitoba to provide better masks, rapid tests for high schoolers, and the option to continue with remote learning for those who are not comfortable going back to school.

