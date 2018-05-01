

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s Grade 8 students placed at the bottom of the pack after a series of cross-Canada tests in math, science and reading.

The tests were completed in 2016 for the Pan-Canadian Assessment Program.

Students from Manitoba had the lowest scores in every category compared to students in nine other provinces. This applies to both French and English, as well as boys and girls.

However, these scores were an improvement on Manitoba’s 2010 scores.

“Other provinces have been able to make improvements, and we want to see improvements, not only for Manitoba…but for our individual students,” said Education Minister Ian Wishart in a statement,