WINNIPEG -- A group of grade eight students at Valley Gardens Middle School sent a message of gratitude to front line workers who keep the community safe through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valley Garden Middle School teachers Amandeep Brar and Meredith Sookermany, told CTV News the idea came to life after spring break.

“Times got a little negative there and all you were seeing was coronavirus news and nothing positive. So we talked about how we were focusing too much on that and thought what are ways we can make something positive out of an assignment online. So we started thinking about well let’s talk about gratitude,” said Brar.

“We thought there’s so much difficulty out there right now so many people we would like to thank. So we started talking about what could students do? How can we reach these people," said Sookermany.

The result was a four-minute video filled with messages from the grade eight students.

“I had a lot of people tell me they were getting teary-eyed,” Brar said.

“One of the biggest things we do as teachers is give our students a meaningful purpose and meaningful audience when they are creating their work and their projects," said Sookermany. "We are so proud of them.”

The group project helped students stay connected in isolation and also allowed them to combine subjects, the teachers said.

“One of the things we’ve been trying to do in keeping them positive and keeping them connected is to not overload them,” said Sookermany.

“They got to see their work put into action and they got to see how meaningful their work was,” said Brar.

“We wanted to say to them 'we do see them and we do understand that while they’re at home we know that situations are difficult and for each of them it’s different," said Sookermany. "We are in this with them together."

After receiving all the students’ work, Brar said it only took a few hours to put the video together. She then sent it out to all the students to watch. Brar said they got requests from other students who wanted to participate and said they will plan a second video if they receive more requests.