Manitoba Superstore workers vote in favour of new agreement

Thousands of workers at Real Canadian Superstore locations across Manitoba have voted in favour of ratifying a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement with Loblaw.

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 832, the union that represents these workers, announced the agreement on Sunday, saying the deal includes the highest wage increase percentages the union has negotiated for a retail contract in 25 years.

The union added that the agreement also includes scheduling changes that will make it easier for part-time workers to get more hours, and for all employees to achieve a better work/life balance.

“We could not have achieved this contract without the strong strike vote and support that Superstore members gave to their co-workers on our bargaining committee,” said Jeff Traeger, lead negotiator and UFCW local 832 president, in a news release.

“This bargaining committee worked long days and late nights to ensure we had significant improvements for all Superstore workers.”

Last month, CTV News Winnipeg reported that Manitoba workers at Loblaw stores, including Superstore, No Frills and Extra Foods, voted in favour of a strike mandate.

UFCW Local 832 said it will now enter into preparations for negotiating a new contract for its 400 members at No Frills stores.