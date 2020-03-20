WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is suspending licenced child care services in the province as a result of COVID-19.

Heather Stefanson, Minister of Families, says all licenced child care centres will be suspending services at the end of the day Friday, for the next three weeks.

“During this uncertain and challenging time, we need Manitobans to rise to the challenge,” she said. “We encourage you all to reach out to your friends, your neighbours, and family members to help care for our children during this time. We are all in this together.”

