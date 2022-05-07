Manitoba taking steps to improve medical aviation services

The Manitoba government is looking to improve its medical aviation services.

On Friday, Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced the province is issuing a request for proposals (RFP) to improve these services and provide safe and timely care.

“Our government is committed to enhancing critical care capacity in Manitoba and a modern medical aviation fleet is a vital component of this service,” she said in a news release.

“This request for proposals will ensure standardized and universal care among air ambulances, and help to build a more modern critical care service that supports the evolving needs of all Manitobans.”

The RFP includes long-term medical aviation services delivered through airplanes and/or helicopters.

Gordon said the requirements set out in the RFP will improve services by ensuring the aircrafts address Manitobans’ needs; awarding more points to proposals with provide newer aircrafts that are dedicated to patient safety; requiring aircraft availability 24 hours a day, 365 days a year; and mandating high performance standards.

Manitoba will also have the option to expand capacity over the term of the contract.

The deadline for submitting the proposals is Sept. 9.