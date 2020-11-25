WINNIPEG -- A 17-year-old girl from La Salle, Man., died on Wednesday morning after losing control of an SUV and rolling into a ditch.

RCMP officers were called to the crash, which took place on Provincial Road 247 between La Salle and Sanford, Man., at around 9:15 a.m.

Mounties said the teenage girl was driving westbound when she lost control on the gravel road, rolled into the north ditch, and then into a field next to the road.

The teenager, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the crash, adding that the girl was wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP officers, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, are investigating.