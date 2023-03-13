Manitoba teen with kidney disease Zooms with Dolly Parton
A teenager from Steinbach, Man. living with end-stage kidney disease got the chance to have a digital face-to-face with a country music legend.
The Dream Factory, a Manitoba-based charity dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of children battling life-threatening illnesses, began working with Fallon when she was 12 years old.
She pitched one of the organization’s most unique dreams to date.
“She wanted to meet Dolly Parton,” the Dream Factory’s development and marketing manager’s Karly Tardiff told CTV News Winnipeg.
“So, it was a tall order because as we know, Dolly is an idol, so getting in touch with her was going to be a big deal.”
Dream Factory staff were working more than just 9 to 5 to make the dream a reality. They started sending off a few direct messages on Instagram, hoping to get the country icon’s attention, to no avail.
Instead of boarding the Heartbreak Express to an Island in the Stream, one of the Dream Factory’s administrative employees Julie had the idea to call Nashville Mayor John Cooper.
He took the call, and then reached out to the mayor of Pigeon Forge – a town nearly 350 kilometres east of Nashville that is home to Dollywood, the Dolly Parton theme park.
Eventually, Fallon’s wish made it to Parton’s team. After months of planning, the now 13-year-old got the chance on Saturday to have a Zoom call with her idol.
“She had just come out of the emergency room, so it was perfect timing. It really lifted her spirits,” Tardiff recalled.
“We were kind of just waiting in the office here and then all of a sudden, Dolly pops up on screen. She was like ‘hey Fallon!’ with her twang and everything. Fallon just lit up.”
According to the organization, Fallon learned about Parton’s songwriting process, the happenings at Dollywood and was even serenaded by the Grammy-winning artist.
From new puppies to bedroom makeovers to trips to Disney World, Tardiff said the dreams the charity grants are a bright spot in an otherwise dark time for kids like Fallon.
Additionally, the child’s whole family gets to be involved in the experience – something the Dream Factory takes pride in.
“Dreams like this can't come true without folks in the community,” Tardiff explained, noting the organization operates government funding.
More information on the Dream Factory can be found on its website.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 dead, 9 injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Quebec's Lower St. Lawrence region
Two people are dead and nine injured after a vehicle hit several pedestrians in downtown Amqui on Monday in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.
‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued
An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as 'traumatizing' conditions.
WATCH | Canadian’s hot air balloon tribute to grandmother, COVID-19 victims
Watch a Canadian singer perform a tribute to her grandmother and the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in a hot air balloon concert.
'Extreme and unusual': Why did Flair have 4 of its planes seized this weekend?
In a move described by Flair as 'extreme and unusual,' a New York-based hedge fund seized four of the airline's planes over the weekend, resulting in a number of cancelled flights.
Canada chosen for first Volkswagen EV battery plant in North America
Volkswagen is building an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario, the carmaker said Monday, an announcement heralded by the province's economic development minister as an illustration of Canada's rapid reversal of fortunes in the growing sector.
Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members 'credibly' accused of child sex abuse
The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat discovered in hidden lead coffin
The remains of a Roman aristocrat have been unearthed by archaeologists in northern England. The skeleton of the unidentified woman, believed to be more than 1,000 years old, was found in a lead coffin in a hidden cemetery in the city of Leeds last year.
Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Edmonton police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide
It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
Children infected with Omicron more likely to have repeat ER visits: Canadian study
A new study of more than 1,400 Canadian children who contracted COVID-19 has found that fever and cough were associated more heavily with Omicron and Delta variants, but that serious outcomes like hospitalization and being moved to the intensive care unit remained even across all variants.
Regina
-
Calls for improved Sask. overdose strategy grows as 103 suspected overdoses reported in 2 months
Criticism mounted in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Monday as suspected overdoses in the province surpassed 100 for 2023.
-
Here are 5 strange insurance fraud schemes attempted in Sask.
From rolling back an odometer 150,000 kilometres to intentionally causing a collision, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is highlighting its top five insurance fraud cases of 2022.
-
Jack-knifed semi closes Highway 32 near Swift Current
A motor vehicle collision involving a jack-knifed semi is closing all lanes on Highway 1 near Highway 32 west of Swift Current.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Sask. man will have to wait to hear verdict of the man charged in his death
The family of a La Ronge man will have to wait to find out what happens to the man charged in his death, as the judge reserved the verdict until April 17.
-
Sask. town seeks world record for people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes
A business owner in Dundurn, Sask. is spearheading an attempt to break the world record for the most people wearing inflatable dinosaur customs in one place.
-
Saskatoon dance teacher makes court appearance on child pornography charges
A dance teacher accused of possessing child pornography was in front of a judge on Monday afternoon at Saskatoon Provincial Court.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., murder suspect denies killing victim, says he fled crime scene in fear and panic
For the first time, Robert Steven Wright has given his version of events of the morning of Jan. 27, 1998, the day Renee Sweeney was stabbed to death.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Residents of Northern Avenue residential building in Sault Ste. Marie sheltering in place
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are asking residents to avoid the 200-block of Northern Avenue on Monday afternoon while building tenants are sheltering in place.
-
‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued
An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as 'traumatizing' conditions.
Edmonton
-
Red carpet rolls out at Rogers Place for 2023 Juno Awards
The red carpet rolled out and fans and limousines lined the streets in downtown Edmonton for the 2023 Juno Awards.
-
Edmonton mother, daughter show fence they created to stop catalytic converter thefts
Mavis Shaw and her daughter Tamara Dolinsky have come up with an idea that officials believe just might put a stop to people chopping out catalytic converters from under vehicles to sell the emission devices for their precious metal content.
-
Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Edmonton police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide
It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
Toronto
-
Avril Lavigne kicks topless woman protesting Ontario greenbelt development off Junos stage
Avril Lavigne kicked a streaker off stage at Monday night’s Juno ceremony after the show was interrupted to protest Ontario’s development of the Greenbelt.
-
Ontario trucking company under investigation after workers say $115K in wages withheld
A Brampton trucking company is under investigation by the federal government after a group of former long-haul drivers claimed it’s withholding at least $115,000 in unpaid wages from them.
-
Whitby restaurateur facing 7 new charges in sexual assault probe
A 55-year-old Whitby restaurateur is facing an additional seven charges in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation.
Calgary
-
'Stagnant weather conditions' trapping air pollution in Calgary
Calgary residents who are sensitive to air pollution are being advised to take precautions because of adverse weather conditions on Monday.
-
Alcohol tax set to kick in, impacting local breweries
A federal tax hike of 6.3 per cent on alcohol is set to kick in April 1, impacting breweries that make more than 75,000 hectolitres annually.
-
Copping admits Alberta should have started doctor, medical aide training expansions sooner
The Alberta government is saying late action is better than none when it comes to addressing shortages in the province's health-care system.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 9 injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Quebec's Lower St. Lawrence region
Two people are dead and nine injured after a vehicle hit several pedestrians in downtown Amqui on Monday in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.
-
Video shows cars fall into St. Lawrence River during ice racing event near Montreal
A dramatic video posted on social media shows two cars falling through the ice on the St. Lawrence River at a racing event south of Montreal.
-
'He is a hero': CTV Montreal camera operator saves man from house fire
A CTV News Montreal camera operator is being hailed as a hero after he helped a man escape a burning home over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued
An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as 'traumatizing' conditions.
-
Residents displaced by Overbrook fire yet to find housing
Many residents displaced by a fire in an Overbrook apartment building are still looking for permanent housing three weeks later.
-
Here's how Ottawa families are spending March Break
Many Ottawa families got out and about around the city the first weekday of March Break.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia says it will spend $1.6 billion on infrastructure in coming year
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says it will spend $1.62 billion on its capital plan in the coming year to strengthen health-care infrastructure and respond to the province's population growth.
-
Snowfall warnings issued ahead of midweek nor'easter
A coastal storm strengthening near Cape Cod, Mass., early Tuesday morning will move towards the southwest of Nova Scotia on Wednesday before moving east of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
Patients discouraged as Nova Scotia's primary care waitlist climbs to 137K
Breaking records can be a good thing but patients aren’t impressed by the record number of people on Nova Scotia’s waitlist for a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Kitchener
-
10-year-old dies after fire in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation
A 10-year-old girl has died after a fire ripped through a camping trailer in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, around 20 minutes southeast of Brantford, Ont.
-
Police looking for shooter after 2 homes in 2 southwestern Ont. communities damaged by gunfire
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after homes and vehicles in two small southwestern Ontario communities were damaged by bullets.
-
Tractor-trailer loaded with piglets overturns in Huron County
Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a tractor-trailer loaded with piglets has overturned over near Central Huron.
Vancouver
-
The bail reform B.C. ministers want to see from the federal government
Provincial ministers fresh from meetings in Ottawa are outlining what bail reform may look like, as random, and repeat violent offenses are up across the country.
-
Recent cases of distraction thefts in North Vancouver prompt RCMP warning
Two recent reports of distraction thefts in North Vancouver have Mounties urging the public to remain vigilant at all times.
-
Workers at B.C. bar attacked after asking underage group to leave, police say
Workers at a New Westminster, B.C., bar were allegedly attacked with bear spray last week after asking a group of minors to leave the premises.
Vancouver Island
-
'Living in limbo': B.C. condo owner concerned after strata council implements new age restriction
Brianna Pascoe has penned a letter to B.C. Premier David Eby after the strata council in her Duncan condo building voted to enact a 55-plus age restriction bylaw.
-
Nanaimo homeless encampment shooting sends man to hospital
One man is in hospital with a gunshot wound after trying to retrieve stolen property from a homeless encampment in downtown Nanaimo.
-
Vancouver Island major crimes unit investigating suspicious death in Sooke
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating after a man died of injuries sustained in a remote area near Sooke.