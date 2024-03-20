Manitoba theatre company nixes production to survive into next season
A Winnipeg theatre company has pulled the plug on an upcoming production in an effort to keep the lights on for another season.
It’s just one of many difficult financial choices arts organizations are facing in the aftermath of the pandemic, experts say.
Winnipeg Jewish Theatre (WJT) artistic director Dan Petrenko and board president Miriam Kohn announced in an email to patrons on Monday the company had made the difficult decision to cancel a production of “Songs for a New World,” the Jason Robert Brown musical that was initially slated to close out its current season.
They said the production was no longer feasible due to “lingering financial challenges” stemming from the past season.
Instead, WJT’s upcoming production of “Address Unknown” by Kathrine Kressmann Taylor will be the company’s final offering of its 36th season.
When speaking with CTV News Winnipeg, Petrenko said even after a very successful fundraising campaign and significant changes to the company’s operations, including cuts to the administrative team, the move was necessary to keep the company afloat into next season.
“Like many companies around the country, Winnipeg Jewish Theatre has been struggling,” he said. “As a result of our last season, we saw increased costs to producing theatre, and the return of patrons to the theatre is not the same as the pre-pandemic levels. I think that's a trend that's all over the industry, all over the non-profit arts sector.”
Seth Zosky and CJ Capital are shown in an undated promotional video for their theatrical piece "Pain to Power: A Kanye West Musical Protest", which was Winnipeg Jewish Theatre's most recent production. (Winnipeg Jewish Theatre/Facebook)
As noted, WJT is not the only arts company to feel the pinch. Prairie Theatre Exchange (PTE) announced in a November 2023 community update a loss of revenue of over $300,000, which it said could exceed $500,000 this season.
A Winnipeg Free Press report in January said a restructuring at PTE resulted in layoffs, reduced workloads and task amalgamations.
When contacted by CTV News Winnipeg on Tuesday, PTE declined to comment.
Leaner seasons, more co-productions part of post-pandemic pivots
They are challenges all too familiar throughout Manitoba’s arts sector. Royal Manitoba Theatre Company (RMTC) has also battled rising costs and a slower audience return post-COVID lockdowns.
Its executive director Camilla Holland says while subscriptions are still down, the company has seen promising numbers this season driven by single-ticket buyers and audience favourite shows like “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and “The Sound of Music.”
“That is putting us in a good position currently, but we still had a sizable deficit last year, and that was just the reality of the audience return, slower than anticipated and slower than the costs.”
The cast of Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre's 2023 production of "The Sound of Music" is shown in an undated photo. (Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre/Instagram)
Holland says the company has navigated these uncertain seasons through a combination of co-productions with other companies across Canada, a more restrained season at RMTC Warehouse, and strategic programming of popular shows aimed at getting bums in seats.
The ultimate goal, Holland said, is higher subscriber numbers reminiscent of pre-COVID days.
“We use a dating analogy always, that subscription is the marriage at the end of a long series of great dates, and we want to make sure that we're giving a lot of Manitobans the chance to have that first and second and third date with us.”
Manitoba Theatre for Young People is also facing similar financial strains, although its challenges are unique. That organization relies heavily on school performances, which have also struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels.
To compensate for the financial loss, MTYP offered six shows this season, as opposed to its traditional seven.
While they’ve been able to avoid layoffs, executive director Debra Zoerb says the leaner season is being felt.
“The artists associated don't have that opportunity to work because we're not programming that show, so there's definitely impacts that are felt throughout the larger community in terms of the availability of opportunities.”
A scene from "Narnia", a musical adaptation of C.S. Lewis' works that ran on the MTYP Mainstage last December is shown in an undated image. (Leif Norman/Manitoba Theatre for Young People)
As the road to recovery continues, all three companies share a similar sentiment – show your support to the organizations you cherish.
“If you love these events and you love these institutions and you love these companies, then do support them, and that means our colleagues at the festival circuit, our colleagues in the visual arts and performing arts,” Holland said.
As for Petrenko, he says WJT is planning for the future despite recent challenges.
“We're launching all these different types of initiatives to rebuild and retain our audience, and I'm hopeful,” he said.
“I believe that we are on the right path right now. It's just about ensuring a sustainable model that will help us get to next year.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gunmen kill 40 in attack at concert near Moscow, Islamic State claims responsibility
At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured when five gunmen dressed in camouflage opened fire with automatic weapons at people at a concert in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.
Woman critically injured after being shot by Ottawa police officer
A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Avondale Avenue, near Tweedsmuir Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.
Kate Middleton undergoing preventive chemotherapy, which can leave patients 'wiped out'
Cancer specialists say preventive chemotherapy can take a toll on the human body, which likely explains the Princess of Wales' weekslong absence from the public eye.
King Charles, Prince Harry, politicians offer support to Kate after cancer announcement
King Charles III, Justin Trudeau, the U.K. prime minister and the White House offered support to Kate, Princess of Wales, after she said tests following abdominal surgery showed cancer had been present and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.
BREAKING Joseph George Sutherland, convicted of killing 2 women in Toronto in the '80s, sentenced to life
The man who confessed to the brutal 1983 murders of two women in Toronto has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 21 years.
'I'm just a regular guy': Meet the B.C. man who just won $58M playing Lotto 6/49
The winner of an enormous $58-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot emerged Friday to collect his prize, describing himself as 'regular guy' from B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Snowfall warnings of up to 50 cm: Here is the weekend forecast in Canada
Winter storm warnings and advisories of up to 50 centimetres of snowfall have been issued for some Canadian provinces, according to local forecasts.
Ottawa, province commit $40M to fund Manitoba landfill search work
The provincial and federal governments are committing $20 million apiece to search a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations women.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'More damage than you realize': City of Regina preparing for pothole season
With spring now here, Regina is preparing for the result of melted snow: potholes.
-
Here are some of Sask.'s 'strangest' insurance fraud attempts
From a fake jewelry scam to intentionally vandalizing a vehicle, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is sharing its top five quirky insurance fraud cases of the past year.
-
Sask. teachers to pause extracurriculars for full week heading into Easter break
Saskatchewan teachers' job action will continue next week with a provincewide four day pause of extracurricular activities heading into the Easter break for students.
Saskatoon
-
‘We have to know who we are’: Metis Nation-Sask. aims to introduce Indigenous identity at young age
Educators from across the province are learning how to bring Indigenous culture to the classroom. It’s part of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan’s third annual early learning and child care conference.
-
Sask. teachers to pause extracurriculars for full week heading into Easter break
Saskatchewan teachers' job action will continue next week with a provincewide four day pause of extracurricular activities heading into the Easter break for students.
-
Sask. Health Authority urges measles vaccination check heading Easter holiday
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is encouraging residents to check their measles vaccination status following a recent case in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
Little Warriors drops keynote speaker accused of sexual misconduct
An Alberta woman is questioning the choice of a keynote speaker for an event put on by Little Warriors — an organization focused on fighting and treating child sexual abuse, and advocating for survivors.
-
Dozens of patients relocated after 'motel medicine' agency removed from AHS list
The housing agency responsible for housing a partially paralyzed man in a Leduc motel will no longer receive clients from Alberta Health Services.
-
Teen pleads guilty in assault on another youth in Leduc parking lot
A teen has pleaded guilty to his role in what police called a "violent assault" of another youth in Leduc last fall.
Calgary
-
‘Drop in the bucket’: Recent snowfall in southern Alberta not enough to prevent ongoing drought concerns
While the latest snowfall in Calgary is welcome amid growing concerns of drought, hydrologist experts say it’s only a ‘drop in the bucket’ of moisture that’s badly needed for the upcoming growing season.
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.
-
Theatre Calgary’s 2024-25 season: From 'A Streetcar Named Desire' to world premiere by Sable Sweetgrass
In 2017, Calgary playwright Sable Sweetgrass talked about the powerful experience of hearing her dramedy Awowakii given staged readings at Red Earth theatre in Toronto and then later in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Joseph George Sutherland, convicted of killing 2 women in Toronto in the '80s, sentenced to life
The man who confessed to the brutal 1983 murders of two women in Toronto has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 21 years.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Toronto hit with spring snowstorm, up to 19 cm expected
Toronto is being hit by a spring snowstorm that’s expected to drop as much as 19 centimetres of snow on some parts of the city by Friday night.
-
'We are here to stay,' Flair Airlines CEO says after spring flight cuts
The CEO of Flair Airlines says the company is committed to 'serving the needs of Canadian travellers' amid news that the company cut hundreds of flights in Canada this spring.
Ottawa
-
Woman critically injured after being shot by Ottawa police officer
A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Avondale Avenue, near Tweedsmuir Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
-
OC Transpo launching bus system rework alongside Trillium Line LRT launch
OC Transpo is releasing specific details about how bus commutes will change when the north-south Trillium Line LRT launches later this year.
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.
Montreal
-
Cree community grieving after five people killed in collision in rural Quebec
The Cree community of Waswanipi, Que., is in mourning after five people died in a collision between a pickup truck and a van in the rural town of Chapais on Thursday.
-
Quebec law protecting seniors from eviction may soon be extended: QS
The Legault government is looking to table Quebec Solidaire's (QS) Bill 198, which expands the scope of the Francoise David law to better protect seniors from eviction, in the near future.
-
'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes
Brian Mulroney's three sons say there's no doubt their father would have been thrilled by this week's public tributes to honour his life.
Atlantic
-
Former N.B. chief medical officer of health dead
The former chief medical officer of New Brunswick died on Friday in Fredericton.
-
More than 30 cm of spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares the latest information on spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend.
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.
Vancouver
-
North Shore wastewater plant now expected to cost $3.86 billion
The estimated cost of completing a troubled wastewater treatment plant on the North Shore has ballooned to $3.86 billion, officials revealed Friday.
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
Metro Vancouver approves pilot project to allow alcohol use in select regional parks
The regional district of Metro Vancouver is moving forward with a pilot project that will allow alcohol consumption in several of its parks.
Vancouver Island
-
Pair arrested after separate crashes, assault with a weapon near Victoria
Mounties arrested a man and a woman on Vancouver Island after a pair of motor vehicle crashes and a reported assault on a security guard early Friday morning.
-
Pickup driver who struck 'Report Impaired Drivers' sign was impaired, B.C. RCMP say
A pickup truck driver who crashed into a "Report Impaired Drivers" sign on Vancouver Island this week appears to have been impaired, according to the RCMP.
-
One of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives returned to Canada from Puerto Rico
More than two years after being arrested in Puerto Rico, one of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives has been returned to Canada.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
Northern Ontario
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Joseph George Sutherland, convicted of killing 2 women in Toronto in the '80s, sentenced to life
The man who confessed to the brutal 1983 murders of two women in Toronto has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 21 years.
-
As wildfire season nears, critics say incentive for forest fire crews not enough
The upcoming wildfire season is expected to be another severe one — and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry recently announced an incentive program for fire rangers.
Barrie
-
Ontario invests more than $9.8 million to primary care teams across 3 major regions
The Ontario government is investing more than $9.8 million to connect up to 34,000 people to primary care teams across the Simcoe, Bruce, and York regions.
-
Dump truck driver found guilty in deadly crash
The driver of a dump truck that crashed along Quarry Road in Severn Township three years ago has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death.
-
4 suspects charged after allegedly stealing a motor vehicle and tools
Collingwood police arrested and charged four people with possession of stolen property.
Kitchener
-
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
-
March Madness: More grains of sand on earth than odds of picking the perfect bracket, says Waterloo statistician
Just one day into this year’s March Madness tournament, a handful of upsets are breaking hearts and busting brackets.
-
Rollover in St. Jacobs
Emergency crews are on scene in St. Jacobs where a car appears to have flipped upside down in a crash.
London
-
Vehicle involved in death of 8 year old was in for maintenance day of crash
A London, Ont. jury heard testimony Friday that the vehicle that struck and killed an 8-year-old girl had its braking system checked just hours before the crash.
-
London’s free parking promotion in core business districts expires soon—but Old East Village seeking extension
Time is running out to use the two-hour free parking promo code “CORE” with the Honk Mobile App in London’s core area business districts.
-
Several multi-vehicle collisions close sections of Highway 401, OPP say
A section of Highway 401 eastbound near Rodney, Ont. is closed early Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle collision.