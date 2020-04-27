WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Theatre for Young People announced their plan for the show to go on later this year.

“Spelling 2-5-5” was set to close the 2019-2020 season. But will now open the new theatre season on October 30, the organization announced Monday.

Artistic director Pablo Felices-Luna said, with the shutdown due to COVID-19, the theatre started to look ahead to give the audience something to look forward to, and also to welcome them back.

“It’s a six show season. I know that one of the things we were hoping to do, for families that may have been homeschooling, we tried to put together something with a wide range of offerings,” he said. “We’re always working for different ages so different kinds of plays that we do,”

Felices-Luna said one of the changes they made is usually a few international groups will come perform, but this year they will only have one.

“There’s so much that we just don’t know,” he said, noting they will also start the season later than usual.

If physical distancing has to continue into the fall, Felice-Luna said they are taking that in account.

“We’re talking about what does this mean for our 300 seat theatre if we have to create physical distancing,” he said.

Felices-Luna said the art of theatre is the connection to all emotions people go through.

“I’m really looking forward to having conversations with an audience about important subjects and also to sharing really well-crafted and meaningful experiences of light and joy,” he said.

