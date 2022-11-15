Manitoba throne speech to outline Conservative government agenda for coming year

Stefanson

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Small earthquake reported north of Montreal

A small earthquake rattled an area north of Montreal Monday night, according to Earthquakes Canada. The 3.7-magnitude quake happened at 9:23 p.m. about 26 kilometres north of the island and was 'strongly felt' in the Montreal region, the government agency said.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island