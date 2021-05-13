Advertisement
Manitoba to announce expansion of rural broadband internet and cellular services
Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 9:08AM CST Last Updated Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:06AM CST
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will announce an expansion of the province’s rural broadband and cellular services Thursday morning.
Premier Brian Pallister and Reg Helwer, Central Services Minister, will make the announcement at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11 a.m.
The province has not released further details about the investment.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
