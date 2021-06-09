WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Wednesday regarding the province’s public health orders.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 2:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Under Manitoba’s current public health orders, residents are not allowed to gather with people from other households, and only one member of a household is allowed to enter a business.

A number of businesses are also closed for in-person services, including gyms, personal service businesses and restaurants.

These restrictions are set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on June 12.

This is a developing story. More details to come.