WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to make an announcement on Thursday afternoon regarding the province’s plan for reopening schools.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. Goertzen will address the school reopening, and Roussin will provide an update on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba.

CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Monday, the province announced that schools will reopen for students on Sept. 8, and for teachers and staff on Sept. 2.

In-person classes have been suspended since March, with Manitoba schools shifting to an online learning format.

Goertzen tweeted that at-home learning has been difficult for many students and any recovery learning will take place within the upcoming school year. This has the Manitoba Teachers’ Society expressing its concern at the prospect of fewer professional development days in order to accommodate recovery learning.

To date, there have been 315 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.