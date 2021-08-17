WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will soon find out the winners of the province’s Vax to Win lottery.

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton and Manny Atwal, president and CEO of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, will reveal the winners at a news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Leila supersite in Winnipeg. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The Vax to Win lottery is one of the province’s incentives to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As part of this incentive program, the province is providing nearly $2 million in prizes that will be distributed around the province. This includes three $100,000 prizes in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority; one prize of $100,000 in each of the remaining regional health authorities; and 10 draws for $25,000 scholarships for people aged 12 to 17.

All Manitobans aged 12 years of age and older who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on or before Aug. 2 will be eligible for the August draw. There will also be a second draw next month for all eligible Manitobans who received both doses of the vaccine on or before Sept. 6.

Manitobans are automatically entered into the draw when they receive the vaccine. However, there is an option to opt out of the lottery.

As of Aug. 16, 80.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 74.3 per cent have received both doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.