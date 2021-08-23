WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to reveal the winners of its Vax to Win lottery scholarship prizes on Monday.

Wayne Ewasko, advanced education, skills and immigration minister, will be announcing the winners at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Last week, the province announced the first set of winners of the $100,000 prizes, but will now reveal which 10 Manitobans, aged 12 to 17, have won the $25,000 scholarships.

All Manitobans aged 12 years of age and older who received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on or before Aug. 2 were entered into this month’s draw,

Manitoba will be holding a second lottery in September for eligible residents who received both vaccine doses on or before Sept. 6. Prizes for the September draw include three $100,000 prizes in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, one $100,000 in each of the remaining health regions, and 10 $25,000 scholarships for youth aged 12 to 17.

Eligible Manitobans are automatically entered into the lottery once they meet the vaccine requirements, but can choose to opt out.

This is a developing story. More details to come.