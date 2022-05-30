Manitoba to bring in bill to increase minimum wage

A new bill introduced by the Manitoba government would give them the power to implement larger increases to the province’s minimum wage.

The bill, titled Bill 44, would allow the government to mandate a larger increase to the minimum wage when inflation in Manitoba, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, exceeds five per cent in the first quarter of a calendar year.

"This change would provide much-needed support to hard-working Manitobans who have been burdened by soaring cost-of-living increases," said Reg Helwer, Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services, in a statement. "Manitobans have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and this legislation would relieve some of the financial strain they are experiencing due to rising food and fuel prices."

Manitoba’s minimum wage is set to increase to $12.35 on Oct. 1. When it takes effect, it will become the lowest minimum wage in Canada.

Premier Heather Stefanson said Friday during a meeting of western premiers that Manitoba’s minimum wage had fallen behind other provinces.

-With files from The Canadian Press