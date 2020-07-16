WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government said it will expand the use of a tool that aims to help police respond to people in crisis from mental health calls.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen made the announcement Thursday afternoon at the Manitoba Legislature, noting an additional $450,000 will expand the use of HealthIM to RCMP detachments across the province.

“Law enforcement officers are often the first line of response to emergency mental health crisis situations and the HealthIM system provides an effective, evidence-based tool to help improve crisis outcomes and ensure people are referred to appropriate resources in their communities,” said Cullen in a statement. “This system supports a more empathetic and evidence-based response to citizens suffering from unmanaged mental health challenges and protects the public, medical staff and the person in crisis.”

HealthIM, which is currently used by the Winnipeg Police Service, Brandon Police, and some RCMP detachments in the province, is located in patrol cars and on mobile devices. When officers respond to a call and find a person in a mental health crisis, the tool helps officers determine an appropriate response to the situation.

For a low-risk situation, it could help the officer and the person determine steps for a referral to a local mental health agency. In high-risk situations, HealthIM can help officers determine the safest approach to reduce the chances the person will harm themselves or others.

Officers are able to see if the person has had a prior mental health crisis involving a police response.

According to a news release, Manitoba will be the first province in Canada to expand the system throughout the province.

The funding to expand the program totals $450,000, which comes from the Federal Proceeds of Crime Fund.