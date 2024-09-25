Manitoba to extend gas tax holiday

The Manitoba government is extending the gas tax holiday for a second time.

Premier Wab Kinew made the announcement on CTV Morning Live on Wednesday, saying the savings will continue even longer.

The province suspended the 14-cent-a-litre gas tax at the start of the year to help Manitobans deal with inflation. The tax break was initially meant to last for six months, but the province extended it until the end of September.

Now, it has been extended for a second time, and will last until the end of 2024.

"This is something we've been able to do to help bring inflation down in Manitoba, and as we've been looking at the inflation rate, interest rates are still high," Kinew said. "The cost of groceries are still high, still being a big impact on people."

Kinew said the province will evaluate whether to extend the tax cut at the end of the year.

- With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson.