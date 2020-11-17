WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event,

On Monday, the province announced 10 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 172 since the pandemic started.

A total of 394 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, bringing Manitoba’s total to 11,339 since March.

During Monday’s news conference, Roussin urged Manitobans to limit contacts, stay home, and avoid non-essential trips to businesses.

