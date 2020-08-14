WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba is set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Friday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, will speak at a press conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba legislative building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The update comes one day after the province announced additional protocols for schools when students return next month.

The protocols include strongly recommending that students in Grades 5 to 12, along with school staff and others in schools, wear masks. The recommendations also make it mandatory for those students, along with bus drivers, to wear masks on the school bus.

There are also recommendations on enhanced school cleaning and additional hand sanitizer stations being available for students.

As of Thursday, the province has reported 603 cases of COVID-19 since March 12. There are 212 active cases, and 377 people have recovered from the virus. There have been a total of eight deaths since the pandemic started.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen and Devon McKendrick.