WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Thursday, Manitoba announced 230 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 2,263 and the five-day test positivity rate to 7.2 per cent.

Health officials also announced two more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 973.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 38,439 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

On Thursday, the variant of concern cases also went up again, with the province confirming 212 cases.

Currently, there are 754 active variant cases in Manitoba and 1,140 people who have recovered.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.